Amy Adams, Tom Hiddleston and Elton John are among those who will be heading to Toronto this fall to premiere new films at the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF began to unveil the lineup for its 2024 fest on Tuesday, and premieres will include the Adams-fronted adaptation “Nightbitch,” the Elton John documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late,” DreamWorks Animation’s new film “The Wild Robot,” the coming-of-age film “Rez Ball” produced by LeBron James, the Korean drama “Harbin” and Mike Flanagan’s “The Life of Chuck” starring Hiddleston.

“We know the TIFF audience has been eagerly anticipating what films will be coming to Toronto this September, and today’s announcement is a snapshot of what’s to come this year: a wonderfully wide range of titles that span genres and generations, with discoveries for everyone,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF.

“Elton John: Never Too Late,” “Harbin” and “The Wild Robot” will screen as part of the Gala selection, while “Nightbitch,” “The Life of Chuck” and “Rez Ball” will all have their world premieres at the festival as part of the Special Presentation selection.

The dark comedy “Nightbitch” is based on the Rachel Yoder novel of the same name and stars Adams a stay-at-home-mom whose domestic life takes a surreal turn. Marielle Heller directs and Searchlight Pictures will release the film in December.

The Elton John doc comes from Disney+ and is directed by R.J. Cutler and John’s husband David Furnish.

The indie “The Life of Chuck” is seeking distribution and is based on the Stephen King 2020 short story of the same name, with Hiddleston starring in something of a dramatic change of pace for “Doctor Sleep” and “The Haunting of Hill House” horror filmmaker Flanagan.

“Harbin” stars Hyun Bin, Lee Dong-wook, Park Jeong-min, and Jeon Yeo-been, and “The Wild Robot” is coming off a rapturous debut of footage at the Annecy International Animation Festival. DreamWorks Animation and Universal will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept. 5-15.