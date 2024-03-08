Focus Features has set an awards-worthy U.S. release date for “All Quiet on the Western Front” director Edward Berger’s new thriller, “Conclave.” It will be released in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 1, followed by an expansion on Nov. 8.

The upcoming movie, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, is Berger’s first film since his surprise Oscar powerhouse, which was released by Netflix in 2022.

The official synopsis for “Conclave” reveals that it “follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting a new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of the Church.”

“Conclave” was written by Peter Straughan, who adapted Robert Harris’ best-selling novel of the same name and was produced by Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Robert Harris and Alice Dawson. It was executive produced by Steven Rales, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, Milan Popelka, Ben Browning, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Zoe Edwards, Harry Dixon, Paul Randle, Tomas Alfredson, Robyn Slovo, Mario Gianani, Lorenzo Gangarossa, Straughan, Berger and Fiennes.

The film is part of a great slate of 2024 projects from Focus Features, which also includes Jeff Nichols’ “The Bikeriders,” Sundance breakout “DÌDI (弟弟),” the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black,” Pharrell Williams’ musical biography (in Lego form!) “Piece by Piece” and Robert Eggers’ reimagining of “Nosferatu.”

“Conclave” hits theaters Nov. 1.