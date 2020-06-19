Ansel Elgort Accused of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl in 2014

A woman has accused Ansel Elgort, star of Disney’s upcoming Steven Spielberg movie “West Side Story,” of sexually assaulting her in 2014 when she was 17.

The woman named Gabby, who did not reveal her last name, tweeted a statement on Friday and claimed the actor, now 26, sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. Gabby described sobbing and being in pain and said, “I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.'”

Gabby said that in 2014, she direct messaged Elgort letting him know that it would soon be her 17th birthday and said Elgort then gave her his private Snapchat account and asked for nude photos. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be her sitting with Elgort as well as what she said is a screenshot of their direct message exchange. Gabby said she was coming forward now “so I can finally heal.”

The woman added, “Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks I go to therapy.”

Multiple representatives and managers for Elgort did not immediately reply to emails and a call from TheWrap seeking comment. TheWrap was unable to reach Gabby to corroborate her story. Her Twitter account has been in existence since 2014.

“West Side Story,” in which Elgort plays the starring role of Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria, is one of Disney’s major planned releases for the holiday season and is slated for a Dec. 18 wide release. Reps for Disney have not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Offers First Look at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and the Rival Gangs

Gabby further described Elgort requesting a threesome with herself and one of her “dance friends,” who she said were also underage. Gabby said she did not tell anyone because he told her it would “ruin his career.” She added there is “much more” to her story.

“He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like, ‘you’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.” I was f—ing 17,” she said in her statement.

Elgort most recently starred in “The Goldfinch” and is meant to appear in the series “Tokyo Vice” for HBO Max and the 20th Century Studios and Disney film from Steven Spielberg “West Side Story,” scheduled to be released in December.

Representatives HBO Max did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

See the full statement from Gabby below: