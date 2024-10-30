Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses Kamala Harris for President

Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning, saying that if Donald Trump returns to the White House it’d be “four more years of bulls–t.”

The action star and former California governor wrote in a post on X: “I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and [running mate Tim] Walz.”

Schwarzenegger, who said Americans should be understandably “pissed” with the state of politics in 2024, spent much of his post talking about why he doesn’t want to see another Trump term.

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians.



I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor.



My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

“A candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him, a candidate who will send his followers to storm the Capitol while he watches with a Diet Coke, a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else, a candidate who thinks Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia or North Korea — that won’t solve our problems,” he wrote.

The actor continued, “It will just be four more years of bulls–t with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided and more hateful.”

Schwarzenegger, of course, starred in a number of major action flicks during the 1980s and ’90s, including “Predator,” “Total Recall” and the first two “Terminator” movies. He then went into politics, serving as California’s Republican governor from 2003 to 2011.

Wednesday’s endorsement is a change of pace for Schwarzenegger, who did not endorse Joe Biden or Trump in 2020. And four years before that, in 2016, Schwarzenegger backed Ohio Gov. John Kasich for the Republican nomination.

In his X post, Schwarzenegger noted, “I don’t like either party right now,” but added that he was still opting to cast his vote for Harris-Walz.

“I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” he said.