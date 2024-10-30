Newsom’s Plan to Double California Production Incentives Faces Sacramento Skeptics and Ticking Clock for Hollywood

Gov. Gavin Newsom told Hollywood entertainment workers on Sunday that help is on the way, as he threw his support behind a more than doubling of California’s production tax incentive cap to $750 million in next year’s budget.

But a long road lies ahead for that boost to become reality, and the earliest that film and TV productions will know if they can receive additional funding will be eight months from now, when the state budget is finalized and approved by Newsom and the legislature in June.

Between now and then, the hard talks about what the expanded incentive program entails will take place in Sacramento, where not everyone sees the entertainment industry as such a priority for California.