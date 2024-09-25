As Productions Move Abroad, California Gears Up to Battle Film and TV Exodus

Of the 12 TV shows that won Primetime Emmys this year, only two of them – Max’s Outstanding Comedy Series winner “Hacks” and Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” – were filmed in California.

It’s one of many warning signs that the Golden State’s status as the worldwide leader in entertainment production is eroding, and Hollywood’s workforce is crying out for change — especially as other states and countries ramp up incentives to wrest productions away from the birthplace of Hollywood.

“Many of my constituents are really panicked right now over the state of the industry,” California state Rep. Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) told TheWrap.