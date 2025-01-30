Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artist Equity Appoints New COO, President of Business Affairs and Strategy

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s studio Artists Equity has appointed a new COO and President of Business Affairs and Strategy.

Dillon West – who previously served as Artists Equity’s Chief Strategy Officer – was elevated to COO. Industry veteran Andrew Gumpert joined in the newly created role of President, Business Affairs and Strategy. Former Artist Equity COO Michael Joe transitioned to an advisory role while remaining on the board of directors.

In West’s former position as Chief Strategy Officer, he oversaw the studio’s growth plan of new business initiatives. He also serves on the company’s board of directors.

Gumpert comes to Artists Equity from Paramount where he previously served as COO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios. While there he oversaw business affairs, planning, television licensing and home entertainment distribution. Before Paramount, Gumpert served as President of Worldwide Business Affairs & Operations for the Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group.

Artists Equity has a number of films on the slate for 2025. Buzziest among them is “Kiss of the Spider Woman” – the film adaptation of the seven-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical. It is directed by Bill Condon and stars Jennifer Lopez and Diego Luna.

Other films on offer from the studio include the already released “Unstoppable” starring, Jennifer Lopez, Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, and Bobby Cannavale. “The Accountant 2” is also slated to release this year and stars Affleck in the lead role alongside Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons. The original film debuted back in 2016.