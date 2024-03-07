Ben Affleck’s ‘The Accountant 2’ Moves to Amazon MGM as Original Cast Sets Return

Artists Equity, which serves as the studio on Ben Affleck’s “The Accountant 2,” acquired the sequel rights from Warner Bros. and brought the movie to Amazon MGM, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson are set to star in the the sequel to the hit action-thriller “The Accountant.” Gavin O’Connor is returning to direct from a script penned by Bill Dubuque (“The Accountant”).

The official logline for the sequel is as follows: When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draws the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.

Artists Equity’s Affleck and Matt Damon, 51 Entertainment’s Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams will produce. Executive producers include Artists Equity’s Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe and Alison Winter. In addition, Scott Lastaiti and Jamie Patricof serve as executive producers.

“The Accountant 2″ will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide and will mark the fourth feature from Artists Equity and Amazon MGM Studios, including the current chart-topping, critically acclaimed documentary, ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told;” Golden Globe-nominated sports drama “AIR,” which was released last year; and the upcoming “Unstoppable,’ based on the true story of Anthony Robles.

“The Accountant” was released by Warner Bros. in 2016, earning $155 million worldwide and was the most-rented digital film of 2017.

Affleck is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Bernthal is repped by CAA, Cognition and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Simmons is repped by Gersh. Addai-Robinson is repped by Innovative Artists, Liebman Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson. O’Connor is repped by WME and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. Dubuque is repped by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

