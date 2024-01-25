Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have set up their next project together: “Animals,” a crime thriller acquired Thursday by Netflix that aims to start shooting in Los Angeles in March.

Like the duo’s last film, “Air,” Damon will star in “Animals” with Affleck directing. The film follows a mayoral candidate and his wife who must get their hands dirty to save their son after he is kidnapped. Connor McIntyre wrote the screenplay with Billy Ray revising.

Affleck and Damon will produce through their Artists Equity banner alongside Dani Bernfeld. MakeReady and Fifth Season will also produce with Brad Weston and Collin Creighton representing MakeReady.

Affleck and Damon launched Artists Equity alongside Gerry Cadinale of RedBird Capital Partners last year after decades of collaborating on films dating back to their Oscar-winning work on “Good Will Hunting.”

“Air,” released by Amazon Studios, was the first film from that production banner, with Affleck directing a film about the origins of Nike’s Air Jordan shoe brand with Damon playing Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck playing Nike founder Phil Knight.

Damon and Affleck are repped by WME and Ziffen Brittenham.