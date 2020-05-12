Arturo Castro’s ‘Alternatino’ Leaves Comedy Central for Quibi

Arturo Castro’s sketch comedy series “Alternatino” will move from Comedy Central to Quibi for its second season.

The series, which sees Castro play more than 40 different characters, debuted on Comedy Central last summer.

Quibi already has short-form reboots of other ViacomCBS properties like “Punk’d,” “Singled Out” and “Reno 911.”

Also Read: Jeffrey Katzenberg Blames Quibi's Lackluster Launch on Coronavirus

Castro is creator, executive producer and writer of the series. Avalon’s David Martin, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Sam Saifer are executive producers alongside Jay Martel and Ted Tremper. Ari Pearce and Manny Jaquez are the executives in charge for Comedy Central Productions. The series is produced by Comedy Central Productions.

Since it was released a little over a month ago, Quibi has only hit 2.9 million downloads, according to app analysis firm Sensor Tower (though co-founder Meg Whitman told TheWrap it’s closer to 3.5 million). However, co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg is unsatisfied with the streaming app’s debut figures and is blaming its underwhelming performance on the coronavirus pandemic.

“I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus. Everything. But we own it,” Katzenberg told the New York Times Monday, implying he regretted the streamer’s decision not to postpone its April 6 launch. “If we knew on March 1, which is when we had to make the call, what we know today, you would say that is not a good idea,” Katzenberg said of Quibi’s launch. “The answer is, it’s regrettable, but we are making enough gold out of hay here that I don’t regret it.”