During a recent interview with WrapWomen, Flowers talks about her journey from true crime fanatic to podcast host to running her own podcast network (audiochuck) and which of her new shows you can’t live without.

Most recently you teamed up with Parcast to host a new series “Supernatural with Ashley Flowers.” Can you tell us about it?

Most mysteries can be solved by looking at the facts. But sometimes, the facts don’t lead to a logical explanation and the truth lies somewhere in the unknown. During this series we deep dive into the strange and surreal to explain some of the world’s most bizarre true crime occurrences…and sometimes the most fitting theory isn’t always the most conventional.

Which episode are you most excited for?

In May we are covering Stonehenge and I can’t wait for that episode!! I am truly obsessed with historical mysteries like this that suggest a technologically advanced civilization long before the modern-day civilization that we know. I think the listeners are going to love that one!

How much of the supernatural do you believe in?

I have always been a bit of a conspiratorialist, and I love digging into the unknown–all the stories that don’t seem to have a logical explanation. My whole life, I’ve been sucked into shows like “History’s Mysteries”or “Ancient Aliens”and I eat it up! But I also have a science background, so I understand there are usually explanations for even the unexplainable. I like offering both sides for the skeptics and the believers because personally, I like to believe even if sometimes it isn’t logical.

You are also known for your true crime podcasts. What about true crime fascinates you?

My fascination with true crime began at a very early age. My mother was a crime junkie and some of my earliest memories are of watching “Matlockor Perry Mason”with her. As I got a little older and realized those kinds of stories don’t just happen on TV, that real life is filled with mystery, I became enthralled with the topic.

Last month you wrapped-up your true crime series “Counter Clock.” Can you tell us more about this series?

“Counter Clock” is a 13-part true crime podcast that investigates the cold case murder of Denise Johnson, who was found dead inside her home in Kill Devil Hills, NC, over two decades ago. The podcast is hosted by investigative journalist Delia D’Ambra, who has spent the last few years investigating the murder that marred her hometown — she reveals new clues in the case, interviews with local law enforcement as well as Denise’s family. The case has remained cold…up until now.

How does this podcast different from your other podcasts?

It is the first podcast that I produced under my audiochuck network that I don’t host myself and it’s our first piece of investigative journalism.

How were you able to make the transition of podcast host to founder of a podcast network?

This journey has been challenging, but also extremely rewarding. I don’t think anyone can expect to build a company from scratch and have it not affected their life. I have made a lot of personal sacrifices (i.e. sleep and a social life) to get audiochuck to where it is today. This company and the shows I make are my babies and I have to put 100% of myself into them. Now that the company has grown, I’m lucky that I’ve been able to bring on a team to help me, and they’ve been critical to the company’s success. The more help I bring on, the more projects I take on. I think I might be addicted to the madness that comes with juggling lots of projects at once because I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon.

Who would you recommend any your podcasts to?

Anyone who wants to hear about a mystery in a casual setting. My storytelling style is very laid back. I want it to feel like I’m in the car with my listener on their way to work. Or sitting at home with them while they fold laundry. Anyone who’s down to chat about mystery with a friend – I’m their girl.

You’re basically the Queen of Podcasts, what podcasts do you listen to?

Well, “Serial” is what started it all for me and it will always have a special place in my heart. I’m also a faithful listener of “Decoder Ring,” “Something was Wrong,” “Anna Faris is Unqualified” and “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.”