Ayo Edebiri jokingly said in a Letterboxd review of the film “The Departed” that she served the film as a dialect coach, but only taught the cast how to say one word.

“The Departed” was a remake of the Hong Kong film “Infernal Affairs” by Alex Mak and Felix Chong. In 2003, Warner Bros. producer Brad Grey and actor Brad Pitt bought the rights to remake the crime thriller, pulling in Martin Scorsese as director and William Monahan as writer.

“The Departed” is centered on a South Boston cop named Billy Costigan (DiCaprio) who goes undercover to sneak into the organization of gangster chief Frank Costello (Nicholson). However, when a career criminal infiltrates the police department both groups end up learning they have a mole among their peers. The The film being based in Boston was an item Edebiri pointed out, as she is a Boston native.

“The Departed” made its premiere in theaters on Oct. 6, 2006. Other cast members included Vera Farmiga, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen and more.

Here’s Edebiri’s full review:

I’m always a bit nervous talking about my past publicly just because people can have such a weird sense of familiarity but I dunno, fuck it. I’m proud of my work!

So, I was the dialect coach on this movie but ONLY for the word “microprocessors.” I taught everyone how to say the word microprocessors in the funniest way possible and I did an amazing job. Didn’t get enough time with Vera, obviously, but the past is the past….

If your thought to this is something along the lines of “that doesn’t make sense” or “weren’t you around 10 at the time of production?” — to you I say, shame. Shame on you. Whatever happened to listening to women’s stories? Christ.

Anyway your prejudices aside, I love this movie, I love rewatching this movie, I love the performances, I love Alec Baldwin hugging a man saying “the patriot act” and I love being from Boston……