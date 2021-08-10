‘Bachelorette’ Couple Katie and Blake Can’t Agree on How Many Times They’ve ‘Made Whoopie’ (Video)

“Bachelorette” Katie Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes on the Season 17 finale of the ABC dating series Monday. And following their debut on the “After the Final Rose” special (which saw Thurston confronted her former frontrunner, Greg Grippo), Katie and Blake won an even bigger prize than each other during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”: a set of “Joe Dirt” bedsheets, which they got for revealing how many times they’ve “made whoopie” while playing guest host David Spade’s “Newly Engaged Game.”

Turns out the answer to that question is not one that Katie and Blake can agree on, as he revealed his guess to be “30” and she showed hers as “43.” But seeing as they were both in the same “ballpark” (according to them), Spade let them pass and go home with his swag.

Also during the ABC late-night show game, Katie and Blake won a salad spinner for guessing each other’s eye color (Katie said Blake’s are “green,” he said hers are “browny green,” which Spade confirmed are “also known as hazel”), a waffle maker for picking each other’s favorite food (Katie guessed Blake’s are “pickles,” which he apparently likes, but wouldn’t call his favorite, while Blake picked “sushi” for Katie), a meat thermometer for guessing the names of two of each other’s friends (Katie went with “Johnny and Chris” and Blake wrote “Kathryn x 2”), and a BlendJet for guessing each other’s biggest fear (Katie said Blake’s is “night” — more specifically, the dark — and Blake picked “spiders” for Katie.)

For those of you who aren’t aware why David Spade is qualified to pass judgment on these two, the answer is he’s a “Bachelor” franchise superfan and will be acting as one of the guest hosts on the upcoming seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which debuts next week on ABC. Spade is among several celebs who are sharing the role following the exit of longtime host Chris Harrison from ABC’s “The Bachelor” shows.

Watch Katie and Blake’s full “Newly Engaged Game” play out in the video above.