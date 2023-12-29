Barack Obama Unveils His Favorite Songs of 2023, Including Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion

As is tradition since his presidency, former president Barack Obama has released his favorite songs of 2023. The list covers many different genres and artists, from folk and country, to R&B and soul. Artists on the list include Karol G, Shakira, Megan Thee Stallion, 6LACK, Mitski, Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, Teddy Swims, Rita Wilson and Keith Urban, Jon Batiste, Lenny Kravitz, Victoria Monét, Big Thief, Burna Boy and 21 Savage.

Obama released his list of favorite films Wednesday, amending it after he saw “The Color Purple” on Thursday with some teasing from fans and followers. Three of the films he listed were made through his and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Media. His list of favorite books of the year has also been posted.

Here is Obama’s 2023 Favorites playlist: