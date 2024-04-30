Barbra Streisand didn’t mean to publicly ask Melissa McCarthy whether or not she’s taking Ozempic to lose weight — and she seemed mortified that she did just that in a Tuesday statement addressing the social media snafu.

“OMG,” she wrote on X. “I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy, who I sang with on my ‘Encore’ album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

The harmless mistake happened Monday afternoon when Streisand commented on McCarthy’s latest Instagram post, a photo carousel of her and filmmaker Adam Shankman at the Center Theatre Group Gala on Sunday.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” Streisand wrote in a since-deleted comment.

Read Streisand’s full statement from Tuesday below:

The post in question features McCarthy arm-in-arm with producer and director Shankman (“Hocus Pocus,” “Hairspray”) at the gala to honor the “incredible” director and choreographer Matthew Bourne.

“Pastels only,” McCarthy wrote, adding that the occasion brought her “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage.”

McCarthy and Streisand are longtime friends since the comedic actress’ Oscar-nominated breakout performance in “Bridesmaids” (2011), and as the singer noted in her statement, they even recorded a song together for her 2016 album “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.”

A sonic companion to the industry legend’s 1985 release, “The Broadway Album,” “Encore” was Streisand’s 35th studio album and featured duets with prominent Hollywood actors, also including Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Daisy Ridley, Hugh Jackman and Chris Pine. McCarthy duetted on “Anything You Can Do” from “Annie Get Your Gun.”