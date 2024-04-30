Two years ago, Anne Hathaway came to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and crushed a performance of “Since U Been Gone,” after Clarkson herself didn’t recognize the song. This week, it happened again.

Appearing on the show in support of her new movie “The Idea of You,” streaming on Prime Video on May 3, Hathaway took on Clarkson in a game of “Pop Pop Quiz,” in which “Late Night” writer and comedian Amber Ruffin quizzed the duo on song lyrics (so no, neither had to actually sing this time around).

In setting up this particular lyric, the women poked fun at Clarkson forgetting her own song last time, with the clue being “As we’ve witnessed, Kelly Clarkson doesn’t always know her own lyrics. But that’s OK, because what doesn’t kill you makes you a fighter, and makes your footsteps even … what?”

To her credit, Clarkson buzzed in before Hathaway and did correctly complete the lyric with the word “lighter.” But uh, she still didn’t realize it was her own song.

“That’s Christina Aguilera!” she confidently called out.

Neither Hathaway nor Ruffin checked the host on the mix-up in the moment — Hathaway even fessed up that she didn’t actually know that one — but Clarkson eventually was made aware.

“So you’ll notice, America, if you know my catalog at all, ’cause I don’t, I thought I was singing Christina Aguilera’s song ‘Fighter,’” Clarkson said with a laugh. “And I was singing mine, ‘Stronger.’ It’s one of those days!”

You can watch the moment in the video above, and see the full competition between Hathaway and Clarkson on Tuesday afternoon.