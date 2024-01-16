Erika Ayers Badan (formerly Nardini) will be leaving her role as CEO of Barstool Sports, according to a report from the New York Post.

Ayers Badan joined Barstool in 2016, just after the company had been acquired by The Chernin Group at a valuation of $15 million. In that time, the CEO led the company through expansion that included sports betting.

PENN Entertainment acquired Barstool for more than $500 million between 2020-2023. Just last August, Barstool changed hands again with PENN selling the company back to founder Dave Portnoy for $1 after state gambling regulators took issue with the company.

Shortly after PENN divested from Barstool Sports, the company partnered with ESPN for its gambling app ambitions.

Barstool laid off about 25% of its workforce in August after Portnoy repurchased the company.

Ayers Badan previously served as a former executive at AOL as well as serving on WWE’s board. The CEO has hosted the “Token CEO” podcast, intended to give business advice to listeners of Barstool content.

Under Ayers Badan’s tenure, Barstool has grown to foster deals with blue-chip brands while the flagship site continues to rapidly expand its social media presence.