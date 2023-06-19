Bebe Rexha Concertgoer Who Threw Phone at Singer’s Head Arrested, Charged With Assault (Report)

A 27-year-old concertgoer has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly throwing a phone that hit singer Bebe Rexha in the head during a performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

According to ABC News, the individual, identified as Nicolas Malvagna from Manalapan, New Jersey, is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media during the “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour, shows Rexha falling to the floor after being hit by the phone. Crew members are then seen rushing to her aid before the video ends.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

“Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that,” the caption of the video reads.

ABC reported that Rexha was immediately rushed off stage and was brought to a local hospital to be checked out after the incident.

It is currently unclear how the incident will impact the rest of Rexha’s tour. The next performance is slated for Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Representatives for the New York Police Department and Rexha did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.