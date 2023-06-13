The Foo Fighters, Paramore, Odesa and more are set to join Hulu’s livestream of the Bonnaroo music and art festival.

Once again, Hulu will be the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

This year’s Bonnaroo, set for June 15-18, includes the Foo Fighters, Paramore, Odesa, Muna Portugal, The Man, Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Alesso and more.

Two different livestream feeds will be available Friday through Sunday, with one feed for the shows scheduled on Thursday.

Watching the stream requires a Hulu or Hulu (no ads) subscription, with the live content being available during the duration of the festival.

The first Bonnaroo was organized be longtime music promoter Ashley Capps and was held in 2002. Last year, Bonnaroo took place in Manchester, Tennessee, and its lineup included Zeds Dead, Big Freedia, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, 070 Shake, JP Saxe and more.