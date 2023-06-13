Ewan McGregor and Alicia Vikander will receive the President’s Award at the 57th annual Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, KVIFF organizers announced on Tuesday.

Both performers will attend the opening weekend of the festival, which begins on June 30 and runs through July 8 in the spa town west of Prague.

Previously, the festival announced that Russell Crowe would receive the Crystal Globe Award and perform with his band on opening night, giving KVIFF an unusual three honorees on its opening weekend (with others to potentially be announced later).

McGregor will be in Karlovy Vary for a screening of “You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder,” a drama from director Emma Westenberg in which he plays a former addict who drives his estranged daughter to rehab after she has an overdose. The actor co-stars with his real-life daughter, Clara McGregor, who also served as one of the producers on the film.

Vikander will be there with “Firebrand,” a Karim Ainouz film which premiered in Cannes. It stars the Oscar-winning actress as Catherine Parr, the last wife of King Henry VIII of England, and Jude Law as the ailing king in his final days.

Additional programming for the 2023 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will be announced in the coming weeks.