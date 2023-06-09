"Dragon Ball Super," "Sailor Moon," "My Hero Academia" (Photo credit: Toei Animation, Studio Bones)
"Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Super" (Photo credit: FUNimation, Toei Animation, Fuji TV, and Akira Toriyama)
"Chainsaw Man" (Photo credit: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, MAPPA)
"Cowboy Bebop" (Photo credit: Sunrise)
"My Hero Academia" (Photo credit: Studio Bones)
"InuYasha" (Rumiko Takahashi, Shogakukan, Yomiuri TV, Sunrise 202)
"Naruto" (Pierrot)
"Sailor Moon" (Photo credit: Toei Animation)
"Demon Slayer" (Aniplex)
"One Punch Man" (BANDAI NAMCO, SHUEISHA)
"Bleach" (Photo credit: Pierrot)
"Spy x Family" (Photo credit: TOHO Animation)
"Death Parade" (Photo credit: Madhouse)
"Attack on Titan" Hajime Isayama (Photo credit: Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA)