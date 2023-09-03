10 Best Anime Series to Watch for Beginners, Including ‘One Piece’

Let’s be clear, there’s no doubt that you’ve watched anime at some point in your life. You probably just didn’t know it was anime.

If you’re wondering what exactly constitutes as anime, the term specifically refers to animation created and produced in Japan. And the stories usually originate from a manga or video game series. But today, anime has grown and expanded outside of Japan, inspiring other parts of the world to launch their own versions of the more than 100-year-old craft.

Whether it was “Pokémon” or catching Goku on the next episode of “Dragon Ball Z,” anime has always been there. And anime has inspired live-action films from the likes of the Wachowskis’ “Speed Racer” and Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III.”

If you’re new to anime thanks to Netflix’s live-action adaptation “One Piece,” you may be wondering where to begin. What’s the best anime to watch? You’re probably wanting to jump right into the newer, popular titles like “Attack on Titan” or “Demon Slayer,” but before you get to those amazing shows, here’s a beginner’s list of anime to watch.

“Pokémon” (Photo credit: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo) “Pokémon” (1997) Why it should be in your starter pack: Yep, that’s right. “Pokémon” is anime, so definitely had to start with this one. People probably didn’t realize it growing up when they were watching at home, or trying to get their Ash Ketchum on with trading cards, or playing the Game Boy games. It’s one of the most influential anime series and is largely credited with making Japanese animation more popular in the United States. That’s what makes it a perfect pick for this list. The show highlights the values of friendship, it’s a perfect watch for adults and kids and it brings out all that warm childhood nostalgia you need. What’s it’s about: “Pokémon” follows the journey of young Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his quest to become Pokémon Master. Ash and his crew of fellow trainers, Brock (former Gym Leader) and Misty, travel to different lands and defeat gym leaders while catching new and unique powerful, animal-like beings called Pokémon along the way. The series — which originated as a pair of role-playing games — was created and developed by Japanese game designer and director Satoshi Tajiri. The games were released on the Game Boy on Feb. 27, 1996, and their success sparked a “Pokémon” manga series, a trading card game, and then an anime series and even more games. The first episode of “Pokémon” came out on April 1, 1997. Where to stream it: Netflix, The Roku Channel, Tubi and Hulu Watch the intro (but, you should know it):

“Sailor Moon” (Photo credit: Toei Animation) “Sailor Moon” (1994) Why it should be in your starter pack: Once again, growing up, watchers probably didn’t know one of their first introductions to Japanese animation was the universally-popular series “Sailor Moon.” This makes it an easy first-time watch, or re-watch, for people interested in diving into the anime world. The series is all about girl power, fearless femininity, and it includes an entirely female-led cast of characters. It’s also just a beautiful series to watch for its vibrant and poppy colors, and detailed art style that stand true to the animecore aesthetic (traditional visual illustration seen in Japanese manga and anime). What it’s about: The show tells the story of a teenage girl who uses her magic powers to fight off evil and protect Earth, and the galaxy, alongside her fellow Sailor Scouts. Like its series, the manga — from which the show was adapted — is equally touted as one of the most popular manga series ever. “Sailor Moon” was written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi, and the show made its debut Nov. 30, 1994. Where to stream it: Hulu and Pluto Watch the intro:

“InuYasha” (Rumiko Takahashi, Shogakukan, Yomiuri TV, Sunrise 202) “InuYasha” (2000) Why it should be in your anime starter pack: Who doesn’t love a good romance story? Especially when you can throw in some sword-toting, demon-slaying, arrow-shooting, spell-casting heroes, anti-heroes and villains. “InuYasha’s” appeal is that you get all the fantasy and action that’s admired in Japanese animation, on top of watching one of the wildest love triangles you’ve ever seen in television. Plus, the series brings light to human-related issues like the experience of being “othered,” friendship and moving on after heartbreak. And, this anime also has some of the catchiest theme songs. What it’s about: In the feudal era of Japan, half-demon and half-human InuYasha awakens from a 50-year-long slumber after a shrine priestess named Kikyo — who also happens to be the love of his life — shot him with an arrow that placed him under a spell, after she was tricked into believing InuYasha attacked her. Five decades later, modern-day school girl Kagome (Kikyo’s reincarnation) frees InuYasha from his prison and the two embark on a journey with friends to find the culprit behind the scheme, while also tracking down each shard of the Shikon jewel — a powerful gem that if possessed by demon or man, can grant unstoppable powers. “InuYasha” was adapted from the manga series that shares the same name. It was written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi in Nov. 13, 1996, and the anime made its debut October 16, 2000. Where to stream it: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and The Roku Channel Watch the intro:

“Dragon Ball” and “Dragon Ball Super” (Photo credit: FUNimation, Toei Animation, Fuji TV, and Akira Toriyama) The “Dragon Ball” franchise (1986) Why it should be in your anime starter pack: Now look, just because you aren’t that familiar with anime, doesn’t mean you won’t be judged for not having seen one of the most iconic adventure tales of all-time. One of the biggest appeals about the “Dragon Ball” universe is the honorable, good-deed-doing main protagonist Goku. His charming and lax personality mixed with his desire to protect the weak makes him so easy to root for. His saint-like essence will make you have more grace for others and his journey to be the best fighter on Earth (and eventually the entire universe) will inspire you to never give up on your dreams. And the “Dragon Ball” franchise has some of the best character arcs in TV hands down. Like, imagine your ultimate arch-enemy, who’s literally trying to kill you, befriends you and then steps in to raise your kid after you die. That actually happened in the show. What it’s about: The entire franchise is centered on Goku, a powerful young Saiyan warrior, whose real name is Kakarot. Before his home planet Vegeta was destroyed by enemy Frieza, Goku was sent to Earth where he was adopted by a human family. As he gets older, he trains to be a fighter and eventually takes on the responsibility of being Earth’s protector and collecting all the scattered magical Dragon Balls. Over time he builds a talented group of friends that help him on his quest. The series was created by Akira Toriyama, and was adapted from his 1984 manga. The TV series made its debut on Feb. 26, 1986. The entire “Dragon Ball” universe includes (in order): “Dragon Ball” (1986), “Dragon Ball Z” (1989), and “Dragon Ball Super” (2015). There are two sagas that features stories from “Dragon Ball” alternate universes, and they are “Dragon Ball GT” (1996) and “Super Dragon Heroes” (2018). Where to stream it: Hulu, Funimation and Crunchyroll Watch its opening:

“Digimon” (Photo credit: Toei Animation) “Digimon Adventure” (1999) Why it should be in your anime starter pack: While “Digimon Adventure” didn’t go on to have the universal and global success as its rival show “Pokémon,” some people (to this day) still argue that “Digimon’s” storyline and character design topped “Pokémon’s.” What it’s about: When a dinosaur-like creature hatches from an egg and emerges from a computer screen in Taichi Yagami’s Tokyo home, and begins wandering the city, Taichi is sent with a group of friends into the mysterious Digital World. When they arrive, they are paired up with monsters called Digimon who have the ability to morph themselves. They team comes together on a mission to save the world from evil. The first Digimon was created by Japanese designer Kenji Watanabe, and was influenced by American comics. But the franchise itself was created in 1997 as a series of virtual pets, set up to compete with Tamagotchi. Then came its video game, Digimon World, in 1999. Its anime series was produced by Toei Animation, and it aired on March 7, 1999. Where to stream it: Hulu and Hoopla Watch the intro:

“One Piece” (IMDB) “One Piece” (1999) Why it should be in your anime starter pack: “One Piece” is regarded as one of the bestselling mangas of all time (over 516.6 million copies sold) and one of the most successful anime series ever produced (over 1,000 episodes). Its hilarious, rubber-bodied lead Monkey D. Luffy is funny, charismatic and ambitious, making him lovable and a joy to watch, along with his crew of Straw Hat shipmates. As a hugely-followed series, it’s no wonder why Netflix wanted to develop their own live-action adaptation of “One Piece.” What it’s about: Inspired by his childhood hero Red-Haired Shanks — one of the greatest pirates of all-time — Monkey D. Luffy sets sail on a journey to find the mythical treasure called the One Piece. Monkey, who is made completely of rubber, wants to have the One Piece to himself so he can be known as the King of Pirates. The series, which is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, made its debut on October 20, 1999. Oda’s remarkable work with “One Piece” landed him in No. 10 spot of bestselling fiction writers of all time. Where to stream it: Pluto, Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll and Hulu Watch the intro:

“Case Closed” (Photo credit: Viz Media) “Case Closed” (1996) Why it should be in your starter pack: If you’re not into the heavy sci-fi, fantasy-based anime and you have a love for murder mysteries and suspense, “Case Closed” is a wonderful option for your anime beginners list. This series is action-packed, dark, filled with talented voice acting and some really complex crime plots. It’s like “Sherlock Holmes” stories meets “The First 48” meets the movie “Little.” Yeah, the last one you weren’t expecting, right? What it’s about: “Case Closed” is centered on 17-year-old highly-skilled detective Shinichi (in the anime, Jimmy) Kudo who gets transformed into an elementary school-age version of himself while investigating a strange organization. Until he can find a way to change himself back, he lives with his childhood best friend Rachel and her father Richard, continuing to solve mysteries, which he does by tranquilizing Richard so he can impersonate him. “Case Closed” was written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama, and it debuted on June 18, 1994. Its anime adaptation came out on Jan. 8, 1996. Some of the plots in “Case Closed” Aoyama reference the stories of Arsène Lupin, Sherlock Holmes, and the samurai films from Akira Kurosawa. Where to stream it: Freevee, Fubo, The Roku Channel, Crackle and Crunchyroll Watch the intro:

“Crayon Shin-Chan” (Photo credit: Shin-Ei Animation) “Crayon Shin-Chan” (1992) Why it should be in your starter pack: “Crayon Shin-Chan” is another manga-to-anime series that steers completely away from any sci-fi, fantasy, adventure or action themes. It’s just a silly show about a kid and his daily antics. “Crayon Shin-Chan” is hilarious, a little crude and its storyline includes some very distinct references to Japanese culture that only those of or familiar with the community would fully understand. What it’s about: “Crayon Shin-Chan” follows the adventures of 5-year-old Sinnosuke “Shin” Nohara, his family and friends. The plot is mostly comprised of Shin’s everyday life being a quirky and mischievous kid in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. “Crayon Shin-Chan” made its first appearance in 1990 as a weekly manga series, which was created by Yoshito Usui. It was adapted into an anime that debuted on April 13, 1992. Watch the intro:

“Komi Can’t Communicate” (OLM) “Komi Can’t Communicate” (2021) Why it should be in your starter pack: For those looking for something soft, light and entertaining with fun and relatable characters, “Komi Can’t Communicate” is great choice. The show’s art and visual presentation stick to traditional anime, but its mental health-centered theme brings forth modern and relevant conversations of today that anime newbies will appreciate. Through the lead character’s journey, the series tack;es the struggles of severe social anxiety, as well as communication disorders. What it’s about: The series follows high schooler Tadano, who is on a mission to help his extremely shy and non-social classmate Komi attain 100 friends. Like several anime series, “Komi Can’t Communicate” was also adapted from its 2016 manga series, which was written by Tomohito Odo. The series made its premiere on October 21, 2021. Where to stream it: Netflix