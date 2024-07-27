Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Trade Insults in Deadpool vs. Wolverine Song: ‘Old and Slow’ | Video

The highly anticipated superhero movie “Deadpool & Wolverine” is finally upon us, and it seems no two people are as excited as the movie’s stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

To celebrate, the actors, who are known for their long-term friendship and the witty insults that have defined it, traded barbs in a themed song on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday night.

“I’m gruff and rugged,” Jackman kicked things off, to which Reynolds replied, “You’re old and slow.” “Deadpool’s mid,” Jackman hit back before an undeterred Reynolds answered, “Come at me, bro.”

“OK, Boomer,” Reynolds said in reference to Jackman’s age of 55 (which places him right smack in the middle of Gen X, for anyone keeping score). Jackman continued by pointing out that he’s starred as Wolverine in 10 movies, noting, “I can heal in record time.”

The insults continued until Reynolds said, “Wolverine has a micropenis,” to which Jackman replied, “You’re a child.”

An exasperated Reynolds answered, “My name comes first in the title.” “Wolverine’s better, there is no debate,” Jackman said toward the video’s end. “Can’t we agree that we’re both really great?” Reynolds then asked.

“You mean it?” Jackman asked back. Reynolds agreed, and the pair went back and forth until Jackman concluded, “Just kidding, f–k you.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” provided a much needed box office boost on Thursday when it took home $38.5 million from preview screenings — the highest ever preview for an R-rated film and the eighth highest for any movie in box office history.

The movie has also grossed $64.8 million overseas in two days and could eventually become the second R-rated movie to earn $1 billion globally.

You can watch the exchange between Reynolds and Jackman in the video, above.