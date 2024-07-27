‘The Penguin’ Iceberg Lounge Activation Reopens After Emergency Evacuation at Comic-Con

Report from Comic-Con

A steakhouse kitchen vent caused a fire on the roof of a neighboring building, prompting an emergency in San Diego

San Diego Comic-Con 2024
San Diego Comic-Con 2024
,
, and

The press preview of the San Diego Comic-Con activation for HBO’s “The Penguin” was evacuated on Friday night after a fire seemingly broke out on the roof of a neighboring building. It has since reopened.

Roughly an hour and a half into the event, security came rumbling through the various rooms of the Iceberg Lounge, herding attendees out the door. The fire started at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time and was active for roughly an hour.

A steakhouse kitchen vent caused the fire, the City of San Diego media relations division told TheWrap. The activation reopened at around 9:20 p.m. local time.

Local police further confirmed a fire, but flames could not be seen. However, the area near the corner of E Street and 4th was hazy with smoke. The building was quickly cordoned off, with many emergency vehicles responding. Additionally, water could be seen covering the streets from an unknown source, while fire alarms continued to ring.

The Penguin Colin Farrell The Batman
Read Next
Colin Farrell Teases Just How Intense 'The Penguin' Spin-Off Is: 'Dark as Night'

“We’re here at 904th Ave. in downtown San Diego. The Fire Department is busy working a structure fire here on the block. As you can see, there’s a lot of assets on scene for both police and fire and the fire is still active and that’s why they’re not able to speak right now; they’re busy working the fire. There are no additional evacuations at this time,” an officer told TheWrap. “We are asking people in vehicles to stay away from the area, take alternate routes.”

San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Emergency Services at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Fire at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Evacuees at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Smoke rises at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Inside the Iceberg Lounge, pre-evacuation
Inside the Iceberg Lounge, pre-evacuation
San Diego Comic-Con 2024
900 Block at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Emergency vehicles at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Emergency vehicles at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Roughly 100 invited guests were taking part in the secret ’44 Below’ room hidden within the Iceberg Lounge when the lights suddenly turned on, with attendees promptly being ushered outside.

It took a moment for people inside the event to realize the evacuation was real, as the activation was themed around The Penguin’s nightclub, so a fake raid would make sense for the universe of Batman.

According to a bouncer at Bloom nightclub, there was no damage done to the interior of the building.

Head here for all TheWrap’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

David Corenswet in "Superman" DC Studios
Read Next
DC Studios Unveils New Logo Ahead of James Gunn's Rebooted Universe

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments