DC Studios Unveils New Logo Ahead of James Gunn’s Rebooted Universe

DC and DC Studios unveiled brand new logos at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The new logo signifies the unification of the banner’s publishing and studio divisions marking the dawn of a new era, new day and new branding as DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare to launch their reboot of the universe.

“The logo really honors the past beautifully, but also charts the course for the future for us,” DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran told TheWrap. “It represents everything James and I want DC to be, we want to embrace the fans, and we want to chart this course for the future.”

Jim Lee, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, added in a statement to The Wrap,“For me, there is no better way to celebrate the power of our storytelling, and usher in this new era of creative unity at DC, than bringing this powerful, iconic mark back into the world—back to its rightful place of prominence, on the front covers of everything DC.”

The DC logo, designed by renowned graphic artist Milton Glaser, has been a cornerstone of the brand’s identity for nearly three decades. The logo’s bold, bright, and iconic design represents DC’s 85-year legacy in global pop culture and its ability to adapt through historical and cultural shifts.

First designed in 1976 by Glaser, the new logo and all other versions of the generally round symbol were known as the “DC Bullet.” The logo previously made its mark through the DC Comics golden age and was ultimately replaced in 2005.

The DC Studios relaunch will begin with the Max animated series “Creature Commandos” and kick off on the big screen with “Superman,” written and directed by Gunn and set for release in July 2025.

Head here for all TheWrap’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.