‘TWD: Dead City,’ ‘Percy Jackson’ and More Join IMDb x TheWrap Comic-Con Portrait Studio | Exclusive Photos

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is here! Festivities are underway for the biggest fan event of the year, and TheWrap is thrilled to collaborate with IMDb to exclusively host portraits of the many actors, filmmakers and artists who are stopping by the IMDboat this year.

Throughout the weekend we’ll be updating this page with fresh looks from Comic-Con, featuring talent from “The Boys,” “Interview with the Vampire,” “Transformers One,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” “Borderlands,” “Alien: Romulus” and much more.

Check out the photo gallery below.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) Jeffrey Dean Morgan poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) Lauren Cohan poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) Gaius Charles poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) (L-R) Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Željko Ivanek, Eli Jorne and Gaius Charles pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) (L-R) Chaske Spencer, James Wan, Ian McCulloch, Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) (L-R) Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) Bobby Moynihan poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) David Dastmalchian poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) Paul Feig poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) (L-R) Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Britt Baker and Toni Storm pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) (L-R) Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr. and Nicolas Cantu pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) Walker Scobell poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) (L-R) Leah Jeffries, Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.