Who Voices Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’

Spoiler alert: The following story contains frank discussion of the plot of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” introduces a whole slew of Deadpool variants, from Dogpool to Cowboy Deadpool and more. That also includes Lady Deadpool, and you’ll definitely recognize the actress who lends her voice to the character.

Lady Deadpool was first confirmed in a late trailer for the film, with just the bottom portion of her bleach blonde ponytail showing as she strutted in what looked to be an open field. Of course, now we know that wasn’t a field at all.

In fact, it was the streets of the city, back in Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) home universe/timeline. As it turns out, the Deadpool horde are actually all working for Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). So, when she needs to get uninterrupted access to the time ripper, she sends the horde to handle Deadpool and Wolverine.

Leading the group out of the portal is Lady Deadpool. Sadly, she doesn’t unmask herself to reveal her face. But yes, the voice is exactly who the internet guessed it is.

Lady Deadpool is indeed played by Blake Lively. Well, more specifically, she is voiced by Blake Lively. The body inside the suit is not the actress herself, but a stunt double, given the battle sequence.

Fans had long hoped that Lively, who in real life is married to Deadpool himself, Reynolds, would pop up for a cameo in the film. When Lively recently posted a photo with Reynolds on set recently, speculation that she’d appear only increased, despite her giving no hints to that happening.

Instead, her caption on the post merely praised her husband and all the millennial references he put into the movie — including an *NSYNC needle drop — while joking that she should maybe feel competitive, considering her film “It Ends With Us” will be competing with “Deadpool & Wolverine” at the box office.

But in the end, yes, “Deadpool & Wolverine” marks the second superhero film team-up between the Hollywood couple.