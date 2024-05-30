Ryan Reynolds unveiled a new popcorn bucket. But not just any popcorn bucket, it’s a Deadpool-approved vessel for the actor’s upcoming action flick, “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“Years from now, they will back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began,” Reynolds wrote on X and Instagram on Thursday. “#History.”

The posts were coupled with a promotional clip for the bucket. The 46-second video shows close-up shots of the collectible, which was crafted to look like Wolverine’s classic mask with its mouth gaping open.

As popcorn is dropped into the bucket, viewers can see what looks like Deadpool’s hand caressing it ever so gently. Along the object’s sides, there’s text that reads, “Designed by Deadpool” (It is currently unclear if this is legitimate merchandise, or just another Deadpool gag).

Even Regal Theaters got in on the fun with its own new promo. They unveiled their “first-ever combination drink and popcorn collectible container, featuring a character from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’”

However, the clip shuts off suddenly and shows the message: “Signal interrupted to prevent multiverse spoilers,” which could be a sign that more familiar faces from Marvel may appear in the movie (again, this could also not be real).

The 34th MCU movie, which is directed by Shawn Levy, stars Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen, to name a few.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.