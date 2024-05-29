Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman discussed how they navigated the physical challenges they faced when shooting their upcoming action movie “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The superhero movie, which premieres July 26, is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a direct sequel to “Deadpool 2.” As such, Jackman and Reynolds did a lot of stunt work for the movie, which, at their ages, could have been a daunting task for lesser actors. The best friends/costars sat down with People to interview each other ahead of the film’s release.

During their sit-down out Wednesday, the two discussed what it was like trying to look like a superhero and, as Reynolds put it, trying to “move like an even younger Tom Holland.”

Reynolds, 47, started the conversation by commending Jackman, 55, for how well he handled the physical stunts, saying he “couldn’t believe” the Wolverine actor’s abilities.

“You hit your marks with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen. It was the first time I’d ever seen how invaluable background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie,” Reynolds said. Jackman responded, “There is a mixture of relaxation mixed with the strength you need. It’s basically choreography.”

Jackman then shared how important his dance training had been for him over the course of his career. “I’m not a dancer, but I have done a lot of dance training now and dance in my job, and I love the process of it. I love getting something into your bones,” he said. “I had got to a point, I must admit, probably 10 years ago where I was like I am not enjoying it. It was hurting. It was tough. But I’ve had a break, and I’ve been doing a lot of dance, and I’ve been doing stage shows and arena shows, so when I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled.”

Reynolds further praised Jackman for the quality of his work and admitted he even experienced genuine fear — going so far as to use the word “decapitated.” “When Hugh Jackman is coming at you at 150 Australian miles per hour, you feel like there is no way you are not going to be dead in four seconds, and I will never forget that,” Reynolds joked.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters July 26. Watch the full interview in the video, below.