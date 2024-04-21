“Deadpool & Wolverine” hype continues as a new teaser dropped Sunday for a full trailer coming Monday. But this one includes a larger glimpse than many teasers, featuring an emotional appeal from Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) asking the elder X-man to go into action together.

The teaser opens on a shot from the opening of “Deadpool 2” of a music box of an impaled Logan, which Deadpool switches on. In the previous Merc With a Mouth film, the music box plays Air Supply’s “All Out of Love,” but this clip features a slow dramatic score.

“Look, eventually you’re going to hang up the claws,” Deadpool says over footage of Wolverine from “Logan” and what appeared to be his death. “And it’s going to make a lot of people very sad.”

Reynolds continues, “But one day, your old pal Wade’s going to ask you to get back in the saddle again. And when he does, say yes.”

The implication seems to be that more time travel shenanigans may be involved with getting Logan back into action.

“I’ve always wanted to ride with you, Logan,” the fourth-wall-breaking antihero excitedly shares. “Deadpool and Wolverine.”

Yes, this appears to officially be a film where they say the name of the movie in the movie.

Looking back at the beginning of “Deadpool 2,” released the year after “Logan,” Deadpool’s first line was, “F–k Wolverine. First, he rides my coattails with the R rating. Then the hairy motherf–ker ups the ante by dying. What a dick. Well, guess what, Wolvie? I’m dying in this one, too.”

That film focused on how Wade dealt with the death of his fiancée Vanessa. He tried to blow himself up and paid a series of visits to the afterlife, but was continually pulled back to life.

In a mid-credits sequence, Deadpool also traveled back to visit Wolverine as seen in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” killing that film’s much-maligned version of Deadpool. Could this conversation be related to that time travel instance?

Tune in Monday for more on what this could all mean and more of what Deadpool being brought into the MCU means.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” opens only in theaters on July 26.