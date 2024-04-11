Marvel studios Chief Kevin Feige hit the CinemaCon stage on Thursday to introduce two scenes from the upcoming “Deadpool 3” and dropped some f-bombs while he was at it.

“It’s f–cking awesome,” Feige says.

The first scene from “Deadpool & Wolverine” that played to the audience centers on Wade Wilson, who isn’t Deadpool anymore and seems to be having a midlife crisis. He walks into a surprise birthday party. He banters with his guests including Colossus and Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa.

“It’s been a challenging few years,” Wilson tells his guests. “I’m the luckiest man alive.”

When he blows out the candles, the TVA from “Loki” arrives. They scalp Wilson and take him into custody.

He is introduced to Matthew Macfadyen’s Mr. Paradox. “We’re aware of your abuse of your timeline,” Paradox says. “I brought you here Mr. Wilson to tell you you’re special.”

Scenes from Marvel movies play on the monitors. The TVA have been monitoring Wilson for quite a while and want him to abandon his timeline to join the MCU,

“Suck it Fox, we’re going to Disneyland,” Wilson says. Deadpool suits up and is ready to join the MCU after two films made for 20th Century Fox.

The next scene is Deadpool and Wolverine bantering in a car where Wilson makes fun of his yellow suit. A further scene from the future shows Thor crying over Deadpool’s dead body.

Ryan Reynolds returns to star as the titular assassin who can regenerate tissue, with Hugh Jackman returning to play Wolverine in the film. Jackman last played the character in 2017’s Oscar-nominated “Logan,” meant to be the farewell to the clawed superhero.

The sequel brings Deadpool firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be the first R-rated film released by Marvel Studios.

While not much is known about the plot, Rob Delaney and Brianna Hildebrand are returning to the franchise and Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra, a character she played in two movies in the early 2000’s. Emma Corrin is rumored to be playing a villain.

In addition to directing, Shawn Levy co-wrote the film’s script alongside with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Levy are also producing alongside Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige.