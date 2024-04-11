‘Captain America 4’ Footage: Harrison Ford Wants to Rebuild the Avengers

Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie hit the CinemaCon stage to introduce about 10 minutes of footage from “Captain America: Brave New World.”

“It is a relatively grounded action thriller,” the Marvel Studios president said about the film.

The footage opens in the White House, Sam Wilson sees Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross who is now president.

“I want Captain America to help rebuild the Avengers,” Ross says.

The next scene shows former super soldier Isaiah Bradley, who was sitting in the audience during the president’s speech, attempt to assassinate Ross. Bradley seems to be under mind control

“Our inner circle has been comprised,” says Wilson.

“You’re not Steve Rogers,” Ross says. “You’re right, I’m not,” Wilson responds.

“Captain America: Brave New World” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who took over the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Julius Onah directed the film based on a script from Dalan Musson and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” writer Malcolm Spellman.

The cast includes Liv Tyler, Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Rosa Salazar, Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly. Plot details are still under wraps, though it looks to pick up on threads from the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney+ series.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is set to be released on Feb. 14, 2025, after previously being scheduled for a July 2024 release.

