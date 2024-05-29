‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Tops ‘Bridgerton’ on List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

ScreenShare

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Ryan Reynolds and Shondaland dominate the Top 3 – “Deadpool & Wolverine” reclaims the top position; “Bridgerton” maintains its No. 2 position as fans await Part 2 of Season 3, releasing June 13; and “IF” holds its No. 3 position for the second week in a row.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” comes in at No. 4 after taking the No. 1 spot last week, while “Dune: Part Two” rounds out the Top 5 following its recent streaming release on Max. Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” debuts at No. 6, two weeks ahead of its June 14 release.

At No. 7, “House of the Dragon” returns to the list. The “Game of Thrones” prequel series premieres Season 2 on June 16, nearly two years after its Season 1 debut. At No. 9, everyone’s favorite orange cat has arrived: “The Garfield Movie” is now playing in theaters. “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” premiering June 4 on Disney+, rounds out the Top 10.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Read Next
George R.R. Martin Says New Prequel Series Will Have 'Much Different Tone' Than 'Game of Thrones,' 'House of the Dragon'

Weekly Top 10

“Deadpool & Wolverine”
“Bridgerton”
“IF”
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Inside Out 2”
“House of the Dragon”
“Yellowstone”
“The Garfield Movie”
“Star Wars: The Acolyte”
From left to right: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Season 3 of "Bridgerton" (Netflix)
Read Next
Streaming Audiences Swoon for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 | Chart

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.