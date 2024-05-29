What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Ryan Reynolds and Shondaland dominate the Top 3 – “Deadpool & Wolverine” reclaims the top position; “Bridgerton” maintains its No. 2 position as fans await Part 2 of Season 3, releasing June 13; and “IF” holds its No. 3 position for the second week in a row.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” comes in at No. 4 after taking the No. 1 spot last week, while “Dune: Part Two” rounds out the Top 5 following its recent streaming release on Max. Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” debuts at No. 6, two weeks ahead of its June 14 release.

At No. 7, “House of the Dragon” returns to the list. The “Game of Thrones” prequel series premieres Season 2 on June 16, nearly two years after its Season 1 debut. At No. 9, everyone’s favorite orange cat has arrived: “The Garfield Movie” is now playing in theaters. “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” premiering June 4 on Disney+, rounds out the Top 10.

Weekly Top 10