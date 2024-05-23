George R.R. Martin Says New Prequel Series Will Have ‘Much Different Tone’ Than ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of the Dragon’

The author reveals “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” will be “a lot shorter” than his other HBO projects

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" (Credit: HBO)

With production underway on the new “Game of Thrones” prequel series, author George R.R. Martin revealed Wednesday that “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will have a “much different tone” than its predecessors.

“‘The Hedge Knight’ will be a lot shorter than ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘House of the Dragon,’ with a much different tone,” Martin wrote on his blog, revealing later that the season would consist of six episodes. “But it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe.”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,” which is slated for a 2025 release, takes place one century before the events of the flagship series and centers on Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg, as the two unlikely heroes wander Westeros.

The author also noted that if “Seven Kingdoms” “does well” after its debut next year, adaptations of the second and third novellas following Dunk and Egg, titled “The Sworn Sword” and “The Mystery Knight,” will follow.

game-of-thrones-season-6-cersei-lannister
Read Next
'Game of Thrones' Prequel Slated for 2025 Release, Filming Already Underway

While the series found its Ser Duncan in Peter Claffey (“Bad Sisters,” “Wreck,” “Small Things Like These”) and its Egg in Dexter Sol Ansell (“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”), Martin revealed that “most” of the auditions for the series have been completed with casting announcements on the way shortly.

“We have our Tanselle, Steely Pate, Baelor Breakspear, the Laughing Storm, a couple of Fossoways, Aerion Brightflame (boo, hiss), Prince Maekar and the rest,” he wrote. “Lists are being built on Ashford Meadow. I am told they just had the first table read, and that it went great.”

In the meantime, he shared a video of Sol Ansell, who played a young Coriolanus Snow in the 2023 “Hunger Games” prequel, getting his head shaved as he transformed into Egg ahead of filming.

Martin also confirmed that British director Owen Harris joined the team to helm the show’s first three episodes, pointing out that Harris led Martin’s “favorite episode” of “Black Mirror,” “San Junipero.”

House of the Dragon
Read Next
First 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Trailers Tease War, HBO Sets Premiere Date | Video

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.