After a long winter, HBO has announced the Season 2 premiere date for “House of the Dragon.” Viewers will be able to return to Westeros on June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The second season, which is based on George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” will follow Westeros on the brink of a civil war as two leaders fight for their rightful place on the throne. True to the conceit of this upcoming season, HBO is offering two different trailers for fans: Green or Black. These correspond to King Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) Green Council and Queen Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) Black Council.

Filled with shots of dragons and mistrustful looks, the Green trailer zooms in on King Aegon’s ascent to the throne. Though he is now the leader of his kingdom, it’s clear that those around him have not forgotten about this young dragonrider’s hedonistic past. “You must accept that the path to victory now is one of violence,” one of his advisors says.

“Good,” King Aegon cheerfully responds. “To war, then.”

By contrast, the Black trailer paints the picture of a more furious leader. “My father chose me, his firstborn child, to succeed him,” Queen Rhaenyra says in the trailer. “He held unto his decision until death. And yet Alicent’s son sits in my throne. I meant to fight this war, and win it.”

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) then makes a “very simple” demand of his enemies: either denounce their false king or their houses will burn. The trailer then descends into shots of fighting both on the ground and in the sky. Watch the both videos above.

Season 1 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans will return for this new season. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

As for new cast members, Season 2 will see the introductions of Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Ryan Condal serves as the showrunner and co-creator of “House of the Dragon” Season 2 alongside co-creator George R.R. Martin. Executive producers include Condal, Martin, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis.