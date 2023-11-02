“Game of Thrones” prequel series “A King of the Seven Kingdoms,” based on George R.R. Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” books, plans to begin production in spring 2024 pending a resolution to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The series, which will be set a century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” will center on Ser Duncan the Tall and his companion Egg. In April, the network announced the prequel had been ordered to series, at the same event that Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled new streaming service Max.

With the new prequel continuing the several TV adaptations of George R.R. Martin’s beloved series, including “House of the Dragon,” HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys noted the network is “always working” on various “Game of Thrones” scripts and ideas.

“We always have ‘Game of Thrones’ scripts in development,” Bloys said when asked about additional spin-offs during a HBO and Max content slate event on Thursday. “I wouldn’t say there’s anything else in that world that is close to greenlit or anything but we’re always working on different scripts and different ideas.”

The second season of “House of the Dragon,” which draws from Martin’s “Fire & Blood” to explore the legacy of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” was able to continue filming amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP due to differing U.K. labor laws.

Bloys confirmed at the press event that the show is currently in post-production and slated to premiere in summer 2024, and gave reporters exclusive access to a trailer for the eight-episode season.

George R.R. Martin and Ira Martin will write and executive produce “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” with “House of the Dragon” showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis also serving as executive producers.

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Bloys also noted that “The Last of Us” Season 2 is similarly gearing up for a spring 2024 production pending a resolution to the work stoppage.