The “Game of Thrones” prequel will debut next year.

The HBO drama series, titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,” is slated for a 2025, HBO boss Casey Bloys announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation on Wednesday. Bloys also reveal that production is underway on the new show.

Taking place a century before the events of the flagship series, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will center on Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg, as the two unlikely heroes wander Westeros.

The official logline is as follows: “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Former Connacht rugby player Peter Claffey (“Bad Sisters,” “Wreck,” “Small Things Like These” and “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 3) will star as Ser Duncan the Tall, who is described as “a young, naïve but courageous knight.”

Dexter Sol Ansell, who is best known for portraying young Coriolanus Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” stars opposite Claffey as Egg.

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin will serve as a writer and executive producer for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” alongside Ira Parker. “House of the Dragon” showrunner Ryan Condal also serves as an executive producer alongside EPs Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris and Sarah Bradshaw.

Martin and the “Game of Thrones” team are also gearing up to release the second season of prequel series “House of the Dragon,” which is based on Martin’s “Fire & Blood.” The next installment, which debuts June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, will see Westeros on the brink of a civil war as Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) fight for the throne.