‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Claims No. 1 on List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About, Months Ahead Debut

Available to WrapPRO members

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

ScreenShare

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Deadpool & Wolverine” has clawed its way into the No.1 position, two months ahead of its July 26 release. The long-awaited third “Deadpool” film brings Wade Wilson into a shared timeline with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.