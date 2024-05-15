What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” has clawed its way into the No.1 position, two months ahead of its July 26 release. The long-awaited third “Deadpool” film brings Wade Wilson into a shared timeline with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.