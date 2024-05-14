“Dune: Part Two” is coming to Max this month. The blockbuster sci-fi sequel will be streaming on May 21, marking its debut on the service after first hitting theaters on March 1.

The sequel continues filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel “Dune,” roughly tackling the second half of the book. Initially set for release in the fall, “Dune 2” was pushed to March due to the actors strike. That ended up being a boon for theaters as the film amassed over $710 million at the worldwide box office, and Villeneuve, Legendary and Warner Bros. are already developing an adaptation of “Dune Messiah” to serve as a trilogy-capping “Dune 3.”

“Dune: Part Two” finds Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides setting his sights on revenge against House Harkonnen after they took over Arrakis and killed his father. He trains in the desert with the Fremen, further falls in love with Zendaya’s Chani and plots an assault on the Harkonnens. But through it all, Paul is also hailed as a messiah figure by a subsection of the fremen — something his Benet Gesserit mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) encourages.

Villeneuve’s take on the story threads heady themes as he incorporates aspects of “Dune Messiah” into the sequel, essentially telling an antihero story as Paul uses his status as a savior to his own advantage.

The cast for “Dune: Part Two” includes Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel “Dune,” the film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe; executive produced by Joshua Grode, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison.