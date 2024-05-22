‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Rules List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Still in theaters, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” climbs to the No. 1 position this week, while Netflix series “Bridgerton” rises to No. 2 after the first half of Season 3 premiered on May 16.