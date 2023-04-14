Small Axe Box Set (out April 25)
If there is a “must own” release this month, then it is undoubtedly this gem from the Criterion Collection. While it’s being sold as a box set devoted to “Small Axe,” British filmmaker Steve McQueen’s miraculous series of films that ran on the BBC and Amazon Prime Video, it’s actually a collection of two separate miniseries – “Small Axe” and “Uprising,” a documentary series McQueen co-directed with James Rogan that focuses on three events in England in 1981 that typified the frayed race relations in the region at the time.
If you’ve never seen “Small Axe,” which we don’t blame you for since Amazon did an absolutely rubbish job of marketing and promoting it, it is an absolutely stunning piece of work – five films, with runtimes that vary from just over an hour to more than two hours, that interrogate how West Indian immigrants acclimate to England in stories set between the 1960’s and 1980’s. If there is one standout, it’s probably “Lovers Rock,” which is set at a house part in 1980 where two young people (Micheal Ward and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn) meet and fall in love. It’s joyous and colorful and full of life; it also might be one of the best things McQueen has ever done. There are new conversations with McQueen and professor Paul Gilroy (there’s another one where he talks to Beastie Boys member Mike D) but the features (both the movies that comprise “Small Axe” and “Uprising”) are the real draw here. The fullest, most immaculate, most essential release this month. [TRAILER]