The 7 Best New Movies on Prime Video in September 2024

As August comes to a close, Autumn is popping out, which means Amazon Prime Video has a whole new slate of movies falling onto the streamer in September.

Whether you’re into sci-fi-fantasy films, crime thriller or an action-packed movie that keeps you on your toes, these films are worth adding to your watch list. While Prime Video’s list of new films in September stretch way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to best ones on its lineup.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Prime Video in September 2024 below.

“Basic Instinct” (1992)

“Basic Instinct” (TriStar)

When a mysterious and beautiful crime novelist named Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone) becomes a suspect in the murder of a rock star, she plots onthe case’s investigator, Nick Curran (Michael Douglas), by seducing him into a intense, lust-filled relationship that complicates his job. And in the midst of that, more victims surface, and more people in Nick’s corner appear to be connected to the murder.

“Drag Me to Hell” (2009)

“Drag Me to Hell” (Universal Pictures)

This horror mystery flick is centered on Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), who becomes cursed after she turns down an old woman’s request to have her home loan extended. What once was a happy home with a loving boyfriend (Justin Long), becomes a horrifying journey to find answers on how to break the curse. When she seeks out help from a psychic, she learns she’ll have to pay a hefty price to save her soul.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (New Line Cinema)

For folks looking to watch something that the whole family can, Prime Video serves up “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as an option. Set in New York, four sewer turtles get turned mutated into anthropomorphic ninjas who fight crime. With the guidance of their rat sensei, Splinter, the Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo and Raphael must take down a rebellious villain who is destroying the town.

“The Black Dahlia” (2006)

“The Black Dahlia” (Universal Pictures)

In “The Black Dahlia,” two police officers Dwight “Bucky” Bleichert (Josh Hartnett) and Lee Blanchard (Aaron Eckhart) are assigned to investigate the murder of Hollywood star Elizabeth Short (Mia Kirshner). However, when one gets distracted by a wealthy woman who may be connected to the murder, and the other becomes too obsessed with the case, the men will have to find balance and their moral compass if they want to solve the crime.

“Hotel Artemis” (2018)

“Hotel Artemis” (Lionsgate)

Massive riots in 2028 Los Angeles continue, a slew of thieves seek refuge in a 13-story members-only hospital for criminals, which is being managed and operated by a smart and sharp nurse (Jodie Foster) who already has three other patients that she’s caring for. Hospital or not, death and violence still run amuck, and it’s The Nurse must decide if she’ll still the rules she’s always followed or turn a new leaf.

“Election” (1999)

“Election” (Paramount Pictures)

In an effort to block a giddy, determined, yet crooked student Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) from becoming the school’s president, teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) he enlists dimwitted but popular jock Paul to be Tracey’s political contender. However, Tracy learns about Jim’s ploy and it leads to the two going head-to-head in a battle that reveals the undercover drama within the student body and the teaching staff.

“V for Vendetta”

Warner Bros.

After a world war in London, a vigilante named V (Hugo Weaving) resorts to his aggressive tactics to take on the villains that have been birth from the city’s new fascist government. Along the way, he saves a woman named Evey (Natalie Portman) who becomes his companion in his mission to defeat the leaders behind the police state.