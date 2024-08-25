The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in August

School is back in session, the sun is setting a little earlier, and you need new movies to watch this August.

Luckily, we have compiled a list of the best new movies streaming on Hulu this August. Hulu has a vast array of new titles coming to the platform, including classic films, light rom-coms and critically acclaimed movies. Binge all of the “Alien” movies before you see “Alien: Romulus,” or catch up on “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” or Sydney Sweeney’s “Immaculate” if you missed them in theaters.

Read for the seven best films making their way to the streamer this month:

Casino (1995)

Robert de Niro in “Casino” (1995) (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Have you been waiting to cross “Casino” off your movies-you-should-have-seen list? There’s no better time than tonight. Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime film follows gambling expert and low-level mobster Sam “Ace” Rothstein, played by Robert De Niro. Rothstein oversees the casino and hotel operations at the Tangiers Casino in Las Vegas, and the film follows the difficulties of his day-to-day life, including his confrontations with the Mafia. De Niro stars opposite Sharon Stone, who was Oscar-nominated for her role as De Niro’s ex-hustler wife.

Knocked Up

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in “Knocked Up”

This early 2000s rom-com is the perfect summer staple. From the mind of Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen stars opposite Katherine Heigl for this one-night stand gone wrong. Heigl plays Allison Scott, who just got her big break as an on-camera reporter for E! News. While celebrating her promotion, she meets the stoner Ben Stone, played by Rogen. The two have a wild night that leads to something the two of them never suspected or wanted – a baby. This unlikely duo takes a chance on one another, despite their differences, for the sake of the baby on the way. The star-studded cast includes supporting performances from Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann and Jason Segel – to name a few.

Night at the Museum franchise

“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” (Credit: 20th Century Fox)

All four “Night At the Museum” films will make their way to Hulu this month. If you’re in the mood for a nostalgic, family comedy, it might be time for a “Night At the Museum” movie marathon. Ben Stiller stars as the nighttime security guard at the National History Museum in New York City. Something strange happens one night after an Egyptian curse brings the exhibits to life. Larry Daley (Stiller) has to figure out a plan and runs into many silly shenanigans along the way.

Zero Dark Thirty

Stationed at a covert base overseas, Maya (Jessica Chastain) is a member of the elite team of spies and military operatives (Christopher Stanley, left, and Alex Corbet Burcher, right) who devote themselves to finding Osama bin Laden (Credit: Universal Pictures)

“Zero Dark Thirty” is a fictionalized drama of the manhunt for Osama Bin Laden in the years following the attacks on 9/11. Jessica Chastain stars as Maya Harris, a fictional CIA analyst tasked with locating bin Laden in order for the US Government to assassinate him. The film was critically acclaimed, earning five Oscar nominations and a best actress win for Chastain. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film also stars Chris Pratt and Joel Edgerton.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is making its way to Hulu after grossing $394.7 million worldwide. The film is a direct sequel to the previous “Planet of the Apes” movies, but it also serves as a reboot that jumps centuries into the future. In the film, a young ape, Noa (Owen Teague), must go on a journey to rescue his clan after they are enslaved by a warlord named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). Along the way, Noa encounters a human named Mae (Freya Allan) and forms an uneasy alliance that could affect the future of both humans and apes. Wes Ball directed the film with Peter Macon and William H. Macy also starring.

The Alien franchise

Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson in “Alien: Romulus” (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

In honor of “Alien: Romulus” releasing in theaters earlier this month, all eight of the other films in the franchise will be available to stream on Hulu. New to the franchise? No worries, we have a guide on how to watch the films in timeline order. Binge Ridley Scott’s 1979 original space thriller, James Cameron’s action-packed 1986 sequel and the other adaptations before you see “Alien: Romulus” in theaters.

Immaculate

Neon

Sweeney’s divine horror film is making its way to streaming. The rising star’s latest film, “Immaculate” follows an American nun, who moves to an Italian convent only to find out it is full of unspoken horrors and spooky mysteries. The graphic film is a large departure from Sweeney’s last box office rom-com “Anyone But You.” Sweeney also produces “Immaculate” as she did with the blockbuster romantic comedy.