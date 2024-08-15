How to Watch the Alien Movies in Order

A new film in the “Alien” franchise is on the horizon and that means it’s high time for a sci-fi binge.

“Alien: Romulus” drops on Aug. 16 and that means a trip back to xenomorph-filled space. Like many decades-long film series, the chronological order of the films has become increasingly convoluted. Not to worry, we’ve sorted out the timeline so you can binge with ease.

This is your complete guide to watching all the Alien movies in order – chronologically or by release.

Alien Movies in Chronological Order

If you want a strict roadmap for how to watch the various Alien films, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here are all the “Alien” movies in timeline order:

“AVP: Alien vs. Predator” (2004)

“Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

“Prometheus” (2012)

“Alien: Covenant” (2017)

“Alien” (1979)

“Alien: Romulus” (2024)

“Aliens” (1986)

“Alien 3” (1992)

“Alien Resurrection” (1997)

Alien Movies in Release Order

If you don’t care so much about timelines and lore, you can watch the Alien movies in their release order like so:

“Alien” (1979)

“Aliens” (1986)

“Alien 3” (1992)

“Alien Resurrection” (1997)

“AVP: Alien vs. Predator” (2004)

“Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007)

“Prometheus” (2012)

“Alien: Covenant” (2017)

“Alien: Romulus” (2024)

Where to Stream the Alien Movies

Luckily, all the currently available Alien franchise movies are streamable from one location. Everything – including those “AVP” movies – are able to stream on Hulu. There’s still plenty of time for a binge.

“Alien: Romulus” hits theaters Aug. 16.