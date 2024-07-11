Every Creature in ‘Alien: Romulus’ Was ‘Built for Real,’ Director Reveals | Video

“Alien: Romulus” is nearly here.

The latest installment in the franchise that began with Ridley Scott’s immortal classic (released back in 1979) hits theaters on Aug. 16. But ahead of the movie’s release, 20th Century has released a brand-new behind-the-scenes video featurette. Watch it above.

In this new entry, a group of young adults, including Cailee Spaeny’s Rain and Isabela Merced’s Kay, long for a better life, away from the miserable planet where they’re living. They attempt to commander a derelict space station, only to discover that it might not be as devoid of life as they originally thought.

“The Alien franchise holds such an iconic space in cinematic history,” Spaeny says in the featurette. “This story slips right in between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens.’” This is a new wrinkle for the franchise, whose mainline installments have progressed in a linear fashion, while the two prequel movies, “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” take place long before the events of the original movie. Having “Alien: Romulus” be an in-between-quel opens up a fascinating and uncharted bit of the saga’s lore.

“There’s a lot of secrets, things they don’t know inside that ship, that will cost them dearly,” director Fede Álvarez says in the featurette. Citing his commitment to making sure the movie felt gritty, they built “every creature for real.”

“This film brings all of the things we love from this franchise, so you know it’s going to be properly scary,” added Spaeny.

This is the first “Alien” movie since Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant” in 2017 and the first since Disney acquired the 21st Century assets in 2019. (Scott had been holding out to make a third film in his prequel trilogy, but the relative commercial disappointment of “Covenant” had them switching gears.) Disney is also working on an “Alien” television series from “Fargo” mastermind Noah Hawley, set to debut on Hulu soon.