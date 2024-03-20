In space, no one can hear you scream.

Those were the immortal words of the original trailer for Ridley Scott’s masterpiece, “Alien.” 45 years later, Wednesday’s new trailer for “Alien: Romulus” comes complete with its own catchphrase: They went looking for a new life … they found it.

This new film, the seventh mainline “Alien” installment (and the ninth if you count the “Alien vs. Predator” crossovers), stars Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced as kids living on a backwater planet who want to escape. When they climb aboard a derelict spacecraft, they think they’ve got their ticket off their rock. But they soon realize is something far more horrifying is hunting in the shadows. The trailer promises all that we’ve come to expect from the franchise: face-huggers, chest-bursters and the ooey gooey Xenomorph.

Set between the events of “Alien” and “Aliens,” “Romulus” follows Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant” in 2017; that film was part of the prequel offshoot films that started with 2012’s “Prometheus” and concerned a robot named David (Michael Fassbender) and the evolution of the original alien creature. While some found those two movies mystifying, it was fun to have Scott back in the director’s chair, exploring uncharted lore for the franchise. While a third film was planned, it was ultimately shelved following Disney’s acquisition of the Fox assets.

Originally meant to be a Hulu-exclusive film, much like 2022’s “Predator” prequel “Prey,” “Romulus” got bumped up to a theatrical release. It was co-written and directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Álvarez, of “Don’t Breathe” fame. Rodo Sayagues co-wrote the script while Álvarez and Scott produced the film alongside Michael Pruss.

There is also an “Alien” series coming from FX and Hulu, created by Noah Hawley and starring Sydney Chandler. We don’t know when the “Alien” television series will air (or even what it will be called), but it was being worked on before the strikes last year and picked up after they were over.

“Alien: Romulus,” which also stars David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, will be released theatrically on August 16.