Betty White’s Los Angeles home was demolished almost one year after the death of “The Golden Girls” star.

“This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty’s passing is hitting in ways I hadn’t anticipated,” White’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, wrote on White’s Instagram account Sunday. “Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order). I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!”

The demolition comes nearly a year after White passed away just before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The Colonial-style home, which features yellow doors and windows, was bought by White and her husband Allen Ludden in the 1960s. In addition to five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the Brentwood estate was also stocked with amenities including a swimming pool and grassy parklike areas.

Following her death, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” star’s 3,000-square-foot Brentwood home went on the market for $10.58 million in April 2022, according to the LA Times, as a tear-down property, indicating that the new owners would destroy the house in order to build a new one.

Just a couple months later, in June, the property sold for $10.68 million, per People.

After appearing on numerous game shows in the 1960s, White became a television staple through her roles in “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — a role that earned her first two Primetime Emmy Awards.