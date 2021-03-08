Dog lovers across the U.S. were shocked after one of the country’s “first dogs,” Major Biden, was removed from the White House because of a “biting incident.”

CNN reported on Monday that President Biden’s two German Shepherds, Major and Champ, were taken to the president’s home in Wilmington, Del., after 3-year-old Major showed “aggressive behavior” toward a White House security member. The outlet didn’t detail the “biting incident,” and the security member’s condition is currently unknown.

But Twitter users have already decided whose side they’re on, with many pledging their staunch support for Major. “I want to hear Major Biden’s side of the story. Dogs are formidable judges of character,” one user tweeted.

Others took jabs at former President Donald Trump, who faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment during his time in the White House. “Tell me why Major Biden was held to a higher standard than the president was in terms of aggressive behavior,” one user tweeted. Another asked, “Trump can paw 24 women and MAJOR BIDEN is the one who gets sent away?”

Major and Champ memorably appeared in ads for the Biden campaign in 2020, and Major was even “inaugurated” in January with an “indogauration” that raised $200,000 for the Delaware Humane Association. Major then became the first rescue dog to live at the White House, with animal lovers celebrating the return of dogs to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after a petless four years.

See more reactions to Major’s banishment from the White House below.

I want to hear Major Biden's side of the story, please @Oprah pic.twitter.com/iGa27StpgI — Gracie St. Ives (@roguecats7) March 9, 2021

Major Biden is the only one in the White House who I’m aligned with on police. https://t.co/hOyiTg0CEI — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 9, 2021

Major Biden should be innocent until proven guilty. pic.twitter.com/wi776QYbda — Avanti Centrae, Multi-Award-Winning Author (@avanticentrae) March 9, 2021

Major Biden bit someone in the White House and was sent away. Me pic.twitter.com/8yiKFVpIq0 — Isabella Steele 💙 (@MsBellaSteele) March 9, 2021

I will tolerate no slander against Major Biden on my timeline. He’s a very good boy and this is a political hit job. https://t.co/Ogdd4LoXgU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 9, 2021

Major Biden sensed the evil from the previous tenants. Dogs know. — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) March 9, 2021

MAJOR BIDEN GETTING SENT BACK IS SO RUDE THATS LITERALLY HIS HOME…. SEND THE SECURITY OFFICER AWAY HE IS REPLACEABLE pic.twitter.com/pFfk2UWqrO — janhavi (@jkulks) March 9, 2021

I want to hear Major Biden's side of the story. Dogs are formidable judges of character. pic.twitter.com/f4JwP1dstO — Eric Turner Sr. (@redbeardzombie) March 9, 2021

Trump can paw 24 women and MAJOR BIDEN is the one who gets sent away? pic.twitter.com/OpEtckBmjS — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) March 9, 2021

Tell me why Major Biden was held to a higher standard than the last President was in terms of aggressive behavior https://t.co/RyL7KGbEOA — Stack (@stackesquire) March 9, 2021

I stand with Major Biden. The move to the White House has I'm sure been traumatizing. I hope he & Champ are able to again join mom & dad in the WH very soon. — Wear A Mask = Save Lives (@rbgndpkdh) March 9, 2021