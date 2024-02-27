President Biden won’t confirm or deny conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift is indeed working with and for the White House. On Monday night’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” he simply said “that’s classified.”

Biden was, of course, fully leaning into the joke of it all, complete with his signature “Dark Brandon” aviators on. The president made a surprise appearance on the show to celebrate “Late Night’s” 10th anniversary alongside Amy Poehler (Biden and Poehler were Meyers’ very first guests back in 2014), and quickly began having fun with the pair.

When Meyers asked Biden about how he “co-opted” the Brandon meme created by Republicans, Biden whipped out his shades, joking that he resents “the hell out of it.” Meyers then pointed to the fact that Biden posted the meme on Instagram after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and joked in the caption that it went exactly as he and Swift (who’s currently dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce) planned it.

Right-wing media figures have been hellbent on the idea that Swift is “a psyop for the Pentagon” as of late, so Meyers decided to address it directly.

“I have you on the hot spot here, can you confirm or deny there is an active conspiracy between you and Ms. Swift?” Meyers asked point-blank.

Biden took a long pause before he answered with faux-outrage.

“Where you gettin’ this information? That’s classified,” he shot back. “But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020.”

When Meyers followed up asking if Swift would be doing the same in 2024, Biden joked once more: “I told you, it’s classified.”

You can watch the full moment from “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.