President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ushered in the roster for the U.S. women’s World Cup roster with the help of Taylor Swift, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and more Wednesday.
“For nearly 40 years, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has epitomized what it means to be a national champion,” Biden says at the beginning of the video. “From lifting trophies to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration to Americans of all ages, our family included.”
Jill Biden continued the announcement, unveiling the 23 players who will compete for the United States in Australia and New Zealand starting in July.
“Insecure” creator Rae shouted out fellow Stanford alum Alana Cook for being named to the roster. “Law and Order” star Mariska Hargitay named midfielder Rose Lavelle. Singer Taylor Swift kept with her lucky No. 13 to announce forward Alex Morgan’s return to the roster.
Watch video of the announcement above and see a list of the rest of the announcers and players below:
- Shaquille O’Neal shouted out forward Trinity Rodman, son of Dennis Rodman
- Megan Thee Stallion was tasked with naming Megan Rapinoe, and she did so with bright blue dyed hair and wearing a No. 15 jersey
- Tina Fey named fellow UVA alum Emily Sonnett, who will be playing defense in her second World Cup
- Rainn Wilson announced Andi Sullivan’s first World Cup
- Blake Lively named Lindsey Horan as a returner to the roster
- Actor and comedian Lamorne Morris congratulated goalkeeper Audrey Kingsbury on her first World Cup
- Colorado native and downhill ski star Mikaela Shiffrin announced Sophia Smith’s first World Cup appearance
- Professional soccer player Amy Rodriguez announced fellow USC alum Savannah DeMelo
- Gabrielle Union announced the youngest player on the roster Alyssa Thompson, who will be spending her summer after high school in Australia and New Zealand
- Matt Turner congratulated midfielder Julie Ertz
- Sophia Bush named Sofia Huerta
- Professional surfer Kelly Slater named fourth-time World Cup player Kelley O’Hara
- Breanna Stewart named goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher
- Former USMNT star Tim Howard congratulated fellow goalkeeper Casey Murphy, who will make her first-time appearance
- “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson announced Naomi Girma
- USWNT alum Mia Hamm congratulated fellow University of North Carolina alum Emily Fox
- John Cena congratulated Lynn Williams on her first World Cup
- Jalen Hurts congratulated Ashley Sanchez
- Brooke Baldwin announced Kristie Mewis
- Rapper Lil Wayne congratulated Crystal Dunn