President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ushered in the roster for the U.S. women’s World Cup roster with the help of Taylor Swift, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and more Wednesday.

“For nearly 40 years, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has epitomized what it means to be a national champion,” Biden says at the beginning of the video. “From lifting trophies to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration to Americans of all ages, our family included.”

We asked a few friends to help with this year’s World Cup roster announcement 🤩



Jill Biden continued the announcement, unveiling the 23 players who will compete for the United States in Australia and New Zealand starting in July.

“Insecure” creator Rae shouted out fellow Stanford alum Alana Cook for being named to the roster. “Law and Order” star Mariska Hargitay named midfielder Rose Lavelle. Singer Taylor Swift kept with her lucky No. 13 to announce forward Alex Morgan’s return to the roster.

